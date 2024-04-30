National Foods Ltd Invests Rs. 7 Billion to Establish its Largest Production Plant

National Foods Limited (NFL) has established its largest state-of-the-art production plant in Faisalabad with an investment of Rs. 7 billion.

Global CEO of National Foods Abrar Hasan said,” We are delighted to inaugurate our new production facility which marks a monumental milestone for us, affirming our commitment to serve the nation’s growing demand for high-quality food products while boosting employment and export opportunities. Spread over 30 acres, the plant will help NFL cater to the domestic market and empower the company to significantly increase its export volume while creating over 600 jobs”.

The new production facility is equipped with cutting-edge technology and production capacity of 6000 tons/month for production of spices, recipe mixes, ketchup, mayonnaise, Chinese sauces, seasonings, and Kasuri Methi.

NFL’s reach extends beyond national borders, encompassing 40 countries across five continents, providing authentic Pakistani flavors that reconnect overseas Pakistanis with their vibrant heritage. The company has subsidiaries in the UAE, UK, and North America, and has recently expanded its supply chain hub in Canada to continue providing customers with high-quality premium products.

National Foods, founded in 1970 and later turned into a public limited company, has been an integral player in the food sector for over five decades, offering a comprehensive portfolio of 250 products over 12 key categories, placing it at the forefront of innovation and quality.