WWE Superstar Re-Signs With WWE for Another 3 Years

Drew McIntyre inked a groundbreaking multi-year deal with WWE, securing his place as a cornerstone of the company for years to come.

According to reports, McIntyre is now locked in for approximately the next three years for approximately $4 million a year.

ALSO READ South Africa Unveils Its Brand New Kit For T20I World Cup 2024

The announcement came when ‘The Rock’ presented Drew McIntyre with a Claymore sword to congratulate him on his new deal and posted it on Instagram.

McIntyre, a Scottish titan, had captured the hearts of fans worldwide with his meteoric rise to the top of WWE. His signature move, the Claymore Kick, had become synonymous with electrifying moments inside the ring.

BWE states that he has been told that Drew McIntyre has re-signed with WWE. Great news. pic.twitter.com/YSIcJVYJe2 — Wrestle Features (@WrestleFeatures) February 27, 2024

Last year, in May reports came out that McIntyre was frustrated with lack of communication from WWE following the announcement of its merger with UFC, and that his contract was up in early 2024.

There’s no doubt that McIntyre has raised his value in 2024 with his masterful trolling of CM Punk and the subsequent WrestleMania world title program with Seth Rollins.

Mcintyre Briefly spent time in “WWE NXT” before making his return to the main roster of WWE in 2017, where he’s been an integral part of WWE’s product ever since.

ALSO READ PCB Submits Venue and Schedule Details to ICC for 2025 Champions Trophy

The newly-formed TKO Group Holdings only reached out to him in March to sign a new deal and they took their time, but now it seems the three-time World champion is going to stay for the long haul.