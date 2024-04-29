South Africa Unveils Its Brand New Kit For T20I World Cup 2024

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has unveiled a brand-new kit designed specifically for the T20I World Cup. This eagerly anticipated reveal took place at a special event attended by players, officials, and excited fans alike.

The kit was revealed during the CSA T20 Challenge final between DP World Lions and Hollywoodbets Dolphins at DP World Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Renowned for their rich cricketing history and vibrant team spirit, the Proteas have set high expectations with this bold new look.

It is predominantly gold with contrasting bright green sleeves and collar which portrays the essence of the South African nation. The kit was produced in collaboration with CSA’s official technical partner Lotto Sport.

Players expressed enthusiasm for the sleek design and comfortable fit, emphasizing the importance of style in professional sports.

South Africa’s heritage, the national flag cuts across the shoulders, with the Protea flower subtly featuring on the torso.

The kit reveal marks the beginning of an exciting chapter for the Proteas as they gear up for the T20 World Cup season of international cricket.

Time to suit up with for the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup! 🌍🏆 Pre-order yours now at https://t.co/8negrpzQjf and brace yourselves as our Proteas Men's team lights up the global stage with some out-of-this-world performances!🏏💫 Replica jerseys will be available from 15 May… pic.twitter.com/37SDLZ1jGG — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) April 28, 2024

CSA Chief Executive Officer Pholetsi Moseki remarked, “In the game of cricket, every stitch and every seam on a jersey tells a tale; a tale of ambition, a tale of inspiration, a tale of hope woven in every victory and setback.

“We wanted to ensure the kit design embodied the Proteas Men’s journey thus far, as they stand on the verge of a new era. An era characterized by an unshakeable spirit of optimism, commitment, determination, and excellence,” he added.

The mega-event will commence from June 1 till June 29 in the West Indies and the USA and 20 teams will participate in the upcoming tournament.

South Africa will kickstart their campaign at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium and they are drawn in Group D with Bangladesh, Nepal, Netherlands, and Sri Lanka.