Mohsin Naqvi Gives Big Update on Champions Trophy 2025

The ICC Champions Trophy will definitely be held in Pakistan next year, Interior Minister and Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi said on Tuesday.

“Champions Trophy hogi or Inshallah Ta’alah Pakistan may hogi,” Naqvi said in an informal conversation with reporters.

Last month, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) submitted three venues for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy as they eagerly prepare to host the major international tournament.

Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi have been identified as potential venues for the main event. These venues were decided following a recent visit by an ICC inspection team.

The exact dates for the tournament have not been confirmed yet, however, it is expected that Pakistan will host the mega-event for two weeks next year.

Naqvi had earlier confirmed that the meeting with the ICC inspection team concluded on a positive note.

International companies will visit Pakistan next week (May 7). Later, local consultants will start working on finalizing the stadiums’ designs for the mega event.