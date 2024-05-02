Sui Gas Removes Over 5,000 Illegal Connections in Karachi

By Arsalan Khattak | Published May 2, 2024 | 3:27 pm

In a major development, Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) has successfully uncovered a large-scale gas theft operation in Karachi. This operation led to the recovery of stolen gas valued at over Rs. 156 million.

According to details, in a series of raids carried out in Liaquatabad, Korangi, Mehran Town, and various other areas of Karachi, SSGC authorities exposed gas theft amounting to a staggering Rs. 150.65 million.

A spokesperson for SSGCL revealed that the individuals were illegally extracting approximately 5.073 million cubic meters of gas directly from SSGC’s service lines. During the operation, a total of 5,216 illegal connections were disconnected in these areas.

The spokesperson further stated that the enforcement team confiscated equipment and materials utilized in the gas theft operations, including pipes. He added that the gas company will take strict action against those involved in gas theft.

Earlier, the authorities arrested the owner of a prominent hotel for allegedly stealing gas directly from the service line in Karachi. According to details, the recovery team of SSGC and Control Gas Theft Operations (CGTO) raided a tea hotel in the Pathan Colony area of Karachi and arrested the owner of Chai Gulab Hotel.

