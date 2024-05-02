Pakistan’s Inflation Drops to Lowest level in 2 Years

Pakistan’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation increased to 17.3 percent on a year-on-year basis in April 2024 as compared to an increase of 20.7 percent in the previous month and 36.4 percent in April 2023, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

According to Arif Habib Limited, this is the lowest CPI-based inflation since May 2022.

ALSO READ Finance Ministry Sets Deadline for Key Budget Targets Ahead of Crucial IMF Visit

The CPI on average during the first ten months (July-April0 of the current fiscal year 2023-24 stood at 25.97 percent compared to 28.23 percent during the same period of last fiscal year.

On a month-on-month basis, it decreased to 0.4 percent in April 2024 as compared to an increase of 1.7 in the previous month and an increase of 2.4% in April 2023.

CPI inflation Urban increased to 19.4% on a year-on-year basis in April 2024 as compared to an increase of 21.9% in the previous month and 33.5% in April 2023. On a month-on-month basis, it decreased to 0.1% in April 2024 as compared to an increase of 1.4% in the previous month and an increase of 2.0% in April 2023.

CPI inflation Rural increased to 14.5% on a year-on-year basis in April 2024 as compared to an increase of 19.0% in the previous month and 40.7% in April 2023. On a month-on-month basis, it decreased to 0.9% in April 2024 as compared to an increase of 2.1% in the previous month and an increase of 3.0% in April 2023.

The Sensitive Price Index (SPI) inflation on YoY increased to 21.6% in April 2024 as compared to an increase of 25.9% a month earlier and 42.1% in April 2023. On an MoM basis, it decreased by 0.7% in April 2024 as compared to an increase of 2.1% a month earlier and an increase of 2.7% in April 2023.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation on a YoY basis increased to 13.9% in April 2024 as compared to an increase of 14.8% a month earlier and an increase of 33.4% in April 2023. On a MoM basis, it decreased by 0.7% in April 2024 as compare to an increase of 1.3% in the previous month and an increase of 0.1% in the corresponding month of last year i.e. April 2023.

Core inflation (NFNE)

Measured by non-food non-energy Urban increased to 13.1% on YoY basis in April 2024 as compared to an increase of 12.8% in the previous month and 19.5% in April 2023. On MoM basis, it increased by 2.1% in April 2024 as compared to an increase of 0.1% in the previous month, and an increase of 1.8% in the corresponding month of last year i.e. April 2023.

Measured by non-food non-energy Rural increased to 19.3% on YoY basis in April 2024 as compared to an increase of 20.0% in the previous month and 24.9% in April 2023. On MoM basis, it increased by 2.0% in April 2024 as compared to an increase of 0.8% in previous month, and an increase of 2.7% in corresponding month of last year i.e. April 2023.

ALSO READ Pakistan Among 10 Lowest Old Citizen Populations in Asia by 2050: ADB

Core inflation (Trimmed)

Measured by 20% weighted trimmed mean Urban increased to 13.4% on YoY basis in April 2024 as compared to 14.8% in the previous month and 28.6% in April 2023. On MoM basis, it increased by 0.5% in April 2024 as compared to an increase of 0.6% in the previous month and an increase of 1.5% in the corresponding month of last year i.e. April 2023.

Measured by 20% weighted trimmed mean Rural increased to 15.0% on YoY basis in April 2024 as compared to 18.4% in the previous month and 37.3% in April 2023. On MoM basis, it increased to 0.6% in April 2024 as compared to an increase of 0.9% in the previous month and an increase of 2.0% in the corresponding month of last year i.e. April 2023.