Lahore High Court Proposes Fee for Plastic Shopping Bags

By Arsalan Khattak | Published May 2, 2024 | 2:12 pm

During a hearing at the Lahore High Court (LHC) against factories and brick kilns causing pollution, Deputy Commissioners across Punjab were ordered to develop a policy regarding the use of polythene bags.

The directive was issued by Justice Shahid Karim of the provincial apex court on the petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others. The LHC judge ordered the deputy commissioners to devise a strategy for collecting and disposing of plastic bags.

Furthermore, the court directed to introduce a fee for citizens who discard plastic bags. Moreover, the deputy commissioners across the province should continue their efforts to curb emissions from companies and brick kilns.

The court issued directives to the Chamber of Commerce and requested a report within four weeks to advise industries across Punjab to minimize waste and pollution. The hearing was adjourned until tomorrow.

It should be noted that last month, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif gave her approval for a ban on plastic bags in the province, effective from June 5th.

