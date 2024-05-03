20-Year-Old English Cricketer Suddenly Passes Away During a Match

Worcestershire left-arm spinner, Josh Baker has sadly passed away at the age of 20 after he was found dead in his apartment by a friend before the third day of his team’s match against Somerset.

The talented Worcestershire spinner had been playing in his county’s second XI team and had been called up in the reserves of England’s U-19 World Cup team in 2022.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) also offered their condolences to Baker’s family and friends in a statement, “The ECB is desperately sad to learn of the passing of Josh Baker. This is devastating news. We extend our best wishes to Josh’s family and friends, to everyone who knew and loved him, and to everyone at Worcestershire CCC.”

No further details have been shared about the circumstances of the youngster’s passing, with the club requesting privacy and respect for his family.

Pakistan spinner Usama Mir, a former colleague of Baker also lamented on X stating, “So sad and upset to hear the news of Josh’s passing. He was one of the nicest people you could meet. And a brilliant cricketer. Devastated to hear this news. Thoughts and prayers with his family.”

Baker turned professional in 2021, taking 43 wickets in 22 first-class appearances, the last of which came in the 2nd XI Championship match against Somerset on Wednesday, a day before his passing.