Pakistani Emerging Pacer Reveals How Shaheen Afridi Guided Him In PSL 9

Lahore Qalandars pacer Jahandad Khan has revealed how his skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi has helped in his development as a cricketer during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 season.

In a surprising revelation, Pakistani cricketer Jahandad Khan recently shared insights into the invaluable guidance he received from former cricketers Aqib Javed and Shaheen Afridi, which significantly shaped his approach to the game.

Jahandad Khan disclosed that Aqib Javed, renowned for his fast-bowling prowess during his playing days, advised him to hone his power-hitting skills, emphasizing that it was his natural game.

He recounted that Aqib Javed encouraged him to focus on his natural game, power hitting and not shy away from going for big shots, especially in T20 cricket.

Furthermore, Jahandad credited Shaheen Afridi, for imparting technical nuances of bowling slower deliveries, cutters, and in swing yorkers in the T20 format.

The 20-year-old also revealed that he gained extensive knowledge from Rassie Van Der Dussen in the nets as well during the PSL 9 season.

These revelations shed light on the role of mentorship and the passing down of cricketing wisdom from experienced players to younger talents in the Pakistan Super League. Jahandad Khan’s journey reflects the significance of learning from seasoned professionals and adapting their advice to enhance one’s game.

The allrounder has played 5 first-class matches so far while picking up 21 scalps in 140 overs and has stated that it has helped him bowl longer spells in red-ball cricket which has enhanced his performance in the shortest format of the game.