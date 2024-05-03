Former Indian Pacer Irfan Pathan Impressed With Pakistan’s Squad

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan has expressed his thoughts on the Pakistan squad while appreciating the balance of the Pakistan squad ahead of the T20I World Cup.

While talking on a talk show, the Indian fast bowler pointed out the quality of Pakistan’s middle order, stating that Fakhar Zaman and Azam Khan provide Pakistan with an ‘X factor’ that very few teams have in T20 cricket.

ALSO READ Sri Lanka Appoints Legendary Pakistani Bowler As Mentor Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2024

He said that Pakistan will need to utilize their trump cards at the right moments while highlighting the quality, variety, and experience in Pakistan’s bowling unit that can win them any game in the World Cup.

Irfan Pathan said “Fakhar Zaman & Azam Khan will be very dangerous in the middle. Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah & Mohammad Amir are high-quality pacers. Even Imad Wasim bowls well in the powerplay. It’s a solid team”

Pakistan announced their 18-man squad on Thursday, including speedster Hassan Ali while omitting the likes of Zaman Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr. and Usama Mir from the squad, which has raised many questions among fans and pundits.

Salman Ali Agha also got a berth in the squad after his formidable and consistent performances in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) with the bat.

The tour will see Pakistan taking on Ireland in three matches in the first week of May, followed by four T20 matches against England in the last week of the month, with the series culminating on May 30.

The Green Shirts have a tough fixture list ahead of them in the T20 World Cup. Their first tournament match will be played against hosts USA on June 6 at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. Their second match will be played only two days later on June 9 against arch-rivals India at the Nassau Cricket Stadium in New York.

ALSO READ Official Anthem for T20 World Cup 2024 Finally Released [Video]

Pakistan will then face Canada on June 11 in New York while their last clash of Group A against Ireland will held on 16 June in Lauderhill, Florida.