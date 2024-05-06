FBR Claims Rs. 2.7 Trillion Stuck Due to Unresolved Court Cases

Tax cases worth Rs. 2.7 trillion have remained unresolved for decades, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) sources informed ProPakistani.

Sources said cases worth over Rs. 2.4 trillion falls under Inland Revenue while more than Rs. 250 billion is linked to Customs.

FBR sources said 90,000 tax cases are currently pending across the spectrum of Inland Revenue and Customs departments.

The Inland Revenue Service (IRS) alone makes up 3,271 cases worth Rs. 95 billion which await ruling by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Islamabad High Court has yet to give its decisions on 1,100 cases worth Rs. 180 billion, while Sindh High Court hasn’t ruled across 2,600 cases worth Rs. 200 billion.

The Lahore High Court has 5,700 cases worth Rs. 400 billion to deal with so far, while 400 cases worth Rs. 10 billion remain pending at Peshawar High Court.

At the appellate level, 62,298 cases worth up to Rs. 1.5 trillion remain unresolved, FBR sources added. The Customs Department has 1,432 unresolved cases valued at over Rs. 12 billion with the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, Islamabad High Court hasn’t ruled over 203 such cases worth Rs. 2 billion.

Sindh High Court has so far failed to effectively decide on 550 cases worth Rs. 150 billion at the appellate level. Sources added that 548 cases worth Rs. 6 billion and 676 cases worth Rs. 2 billion remain unresolved at Lahore High Court and Peshawar High Court, respectively.

Customs Appellate Tribunal (CAT) has 4,911 pending tax cases worth Rs. 73 billion, sources added.

Overall, cases have remained unresolved in the Supreme Court, High Courts, and Appellate Tribunals for nearly two decades.