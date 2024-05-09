Britain Reiterates Commitment to Support Pakistan’s Socio-Economic Development

Chief Economist and Director for Economics and Evaluation Directorate in the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) Professor Adnan Qadir Khan accompanied by British High Commissioner Jane Marriott called on Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb.

The minister highlighted the government’s efforts to stabilize the economy, including achievements such as increased forex reserves, stable currency, decreasing inflation, and a flourishing stock market.

Additionally, he outlined key reforms, including privatization, SOE restructuring, FBR digitization, export-driven growth initiatives, and energy sector reforms. Acknowledging the support extended by the UK government, he emphasized that KPI based project would lead to effective implementation, with a view to making support more impactful.

Prof. Khan informed the minister that the FCDO has successfully concluded work on several pivotal initiatives and extended support for a domestically driven reform program aimed at fostering economic growth and sustainability in Pakistan.

Marriott expressed the British government’s commitment to support Pakistan in its socio-economic development endeavors and expressed confidence in the potential for deeper collaboration in the future.