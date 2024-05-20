Rohit Sharma Slams Media For Leaking Private Chat

Former Mumbai Indians captain, Rohit Sharma expressed his displeasure with Indian Premier League (IPL) broadcasters Star Sports after an on-field conversation between him and KKR assistant coach Abhishek Nayar was leaked.

The incident occurred ahead of a match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), leading to widespread speculation about Sharma’s future with MI.

In the leaked video, Rohit can be heard making comments that suggested that the current season might be his last season at MI hinting that he might not be part of the franchise next season.

The conversation included phrases like “mera toh ye last hai” (this is my last) indicating his departure from the Mumbai Indians franchise, a team that has won 5 IPL titles under his immaculate stewardship.

In another match, he was having a conversation with his teammate on the field and when the cameras came close to him he requested the Star Sports media team to mute the audio but they leaked his conversation again without respecting the cricketer’s privacy.

Sharma addressed his concerns on X, stating, “The lives of cricketers have become so intrusive that cameras are now recording every step and conversation we are having in privacy with our friends and colleagues, at training or on match days.”

“Despite asking Star Sports to not record my conversation, it was and was also then played on air, which is a breach of privacy. The need to get exclusive content and focus only on views and engagement will one day break the trust between the fans, cricketers, and cricket. Let better sense prevail.”

Mumbai Indians made a change in leadership after they appointed Hardik Pandya as captain of the team, however, it did not turn out to be a great move as the franchise finished bottom of the table in IPL season 2024.

Surrounded by controversy, the Indian captain will lead the Men in Blue during the T20 World Cup next month and will kickstart their campaign against Ireland on June 5 in New York.