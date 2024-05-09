Gold Price in Pakistan Stable After Mixed Fortunes Earlier in the Week

The price of gold in Pakistan remained unchanged on Thursday after slight movement earlier in the week.

According to data issued by the Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of gold (24 carats) stood at Rs. 239,200, while the price of 10 grams stood at Rs. 205,075.

The price of gold increased by Rs. 2,500 per tola on Monday while it fell by Rs. 500 per tola on Tuesday. Yesterday, the price of the precious metal fell by another Rs. 800 per tola.

The price of the precious metal surged past the Rs. 252,000 level to an all-time high late last month. However, as tensions in the Middle East eased, the price retreated in line with the international trend. In the last two weeks, the price of gold has dropped by Rs. 14,200 per tola.

Gold price were largely unchanged in the international market today with spot gold steady at $2,310.47 ounce, as of 0730 GMT. However, the US gold futures were down 0.2 percent to $2,317.30.