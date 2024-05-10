Govt Starts Crackdown Against Agents Outside Passport Offices

Following Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi’s directives, Director General (DG) Passport, Mustafa Jamal Qazi has ordered a crackdown on agents outside passport offices across Punjab.

In response to directives from DG Passport Mustafa Jamal Qazi, officials in Lahore, Faisalabad, Sialkot, and Sahiwal have commenced crackdowns on the agent mafia.

According to a report, officials have registered First Information Reports (FIRs) against several individuals.

Zonal Head Central Punjab, Khalid Abbas, confirmed that actions against agents are underway outside the Garden Town Passport Office as per the instructions of the DG Passport.

He added that the DG Passport has directed that agents should not be present outside the office under any circumstances. The DG passport stated that they are working round-the-clock to ensure the provision of the best services to the public.

Khalid Abbas highlighted the increased operational capacity of the Garden Town passport office, which now operates in three shifts, offering improved services to the public 24 hours a day.