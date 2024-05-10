Pakistanis Will Soon be Able to Get Visa for Saudi Arabia Online Using Bookme

Pakistan’s leading startup company, Bookme has expanded its operations into the Saudi Arabian market by securing two landmark agreements. With over a decade of experience, the popular travel technology platform has revolutionized online booking, providing seamless access to travel for customers across the country.

The first agreement was signed with Mrsool, a prominent Saudi delivery platform that boasts a customer base of over 8 million and operates in Saudi Arabia and Egypt. Mrsool, founded in 2016 by Ayman Alsanad and Naif Alsimri, offers a wide range of on-demand delivery services, including butler services, food and beverage, groceries, pharma, quick commerce, and digital products. The signing ceremony took place at the Pakistani Embassy in Riyadh, with Bookme’s founder and CEO, Faizan Aslam, and COO, Muhammad T. Ali, in attendance alongside Mrsool’s CEO, Aymen AlSanad, CMO Naif Alsimri, CFO Hammad Raza, and CSO Abdullah Haboudal.

In another significant development, Bookme was selected by the Saudi Tourism Ministry as the official and exclusive online travel agency (OTA) partner for Pakistan during the Arabian Travel Market Expo 2024. This partnership aims to digitize travel between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, offering a seamless booking experience for travelers. The Saudi Tourism Authority highlighted Bookme’s extensive user base and expertise in digital travel booking as instrumental in promoting Saudi Arabia as a tourism destination beyond religious travel.

One of the key benefits of this partnership is the simplified booking process for Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages. Starting from July 1st, people can register their Umrah applications and book local transportation, accommodation, and flights within Saudi Arabia through the Bookme app or website. The payment process is streamlined, with customers given a two-day grace period to settle their bills. Additionally, A picture of your passport and a selfie will be the only requirements, and fees will be lower than what’s in the market with travel agents. Standard embassy rates will be charged.