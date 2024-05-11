How to Watch Pakistan Vs England Women’s 1st T20 Match Live Streaming

Pakistan women’s team will take on England women’s team in a three-match T20I series away from home, to prepare for the Women’s T20 World Cup that will commence on October 3 in Bangladesh.

The series will act as a stepping stone to test the Pakistan women’s team at the international level as it is one of the most challenging tours the Girls in Green will face on their arduous journey to the World Cup.

Nida Dar’s side recently suffered a 4-1 defeat at home in the T20 series against West Indies and serious questions were raised on the team’s performance throughout the series.

The national women’s team needs exposure and this series can test the team’s true potential along with its weaknesses as they face the 2009 women’s T20 World Cup champions.

England’s women’s cricket team is one of the most formidable forces in the shortest format of the game and they have also made it to the T20 World Cup final three times in 2012, 2014, and 2018.

The first T20 match will be played in Edgbaston on 11 May 2024. The match will commence on 6:30 pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST).

The second T20 match will be played on May 17 in the County Ground, Northampton and the match will start at 6.30 pm PST, while the third T20I match will be played on Sunday, May 19 in Headingley, Leeds and the match will start at 10.30 pm PST.

Following the T20 series the Girls in Green will play three ODI matches with England women’s team on May 23, May 26, and May 29.

Mobile Streaming:

Sr. No. Live Streaming Platform Android IOS 1. Tapmad LINK LINK 2. Tamasha LINK LINK

Web Streaming:

1. Tamasha LINK 2. Tapmad TV LINK