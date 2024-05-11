KP is Considering a Tax on Vehicles Registered in Other Provinces

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has unveiled plans to introduce a road development tax on vehicles registered outside the province.

The proposed legislation, titled ‘Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Road User Charge Bill 2024’, is slated to be presented for approval soon, according to Advisor on Finance to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muzzammil Aslam.

Under the provisions of the bill, a road user surcharge will be imposed on vehicles registered in federal territories and other provinces. The objective is to generate revenue to fund road infrastructure projects within Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Muzzammil Aslam also stated that in the coming days, there will be an announcement about the introduction of online vehicle registration in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The finance advisor added that efforts are ongoing to reform commercial and residential property taxes within the province. The Public Relations Officer (PRO) to the Finance Advisor, Anwar Khattak Khan, clarified that the road user charge bill mainly targets Khyber Pakhtunkhwa residents with vehicles registered outside the province. Discussions are ongoing to figure out the exact rates and rules to make sure the new law works well.

The Excise Department has already issued universal number plates, making it easier for the government to tax vehicles registered outside the province and streamline tax collection.