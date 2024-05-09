Toyota Pakistan Launches Land Cruiser Prado

Toyota Indus Motor Company has introduced the all-new Land Cruiser Prado in Pakistan. In an official statement, the company expressed excitement about enhancing its product lineup with the new Land Cruiser Prado Diesel and Petrol variants.

According to the official brochure, the new Land Cruiser Prado comes with notable specifications including USB and HDMI connectivity, a rear console box with a fridge, deck side AC power outlet (120V), climate control seats offering heating and air conditioning, and front and rear AC vents. However, it is important to note that these options are available in the diesel variant.

Price

The Land Cruiser Prado 2.8L Diesel is priced at PKR 7.55 crore ex-factory. The Land Cruiser Prado 2.8L Petrol variant is PKR 6.66 crore.

Following are the other upgrades in the vehicle:

New Toyota Badging

LED DRLs & Headlamp

LED Taillights

Front skid plate

Rear hatch, power operated in diesel model, manual in petrol model.

Folding 2nd and 3rd row seats

Safety Features

SRS airbags, side and knee for driver and front passenger. For collision, front (side + curtain side), rear (curtain side)

Crawl Control

Dynamic Stability Control

Peripheral Monitor Camera – Multi-terrain monitor mode assists the driver in areas with very low clearances.

Colors

Toyota has the new vehicle in various colors including Dark Gray (for the petrol variant), Super White (petrol variant), Platinum White Pearl (available for both petrol and diesel variants), Avant Grade Bronze (petrol variant), Black (petrol variant), and Attitude Black (petrol variant).