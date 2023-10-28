Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan Slam ‘Bad Umpiring’ in Pakistan Loss to South Africa

Former Indian cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan believe that a poor umpiring decision had a significant impact on Pakistan’s loss to South Africa in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023.

Both former Indian cricketers expressed their views via their official X accounts (formerly Twitter).

Bad umpiring and bad rules cost Pakistan this game.. @ICC should change this rule .. if the ball is hitting the stump that’s out whether umpire gave out or not out doesn’t matter.. otherwise what is the use of technology??? @TheRealPCB vs #SouthAfrica #worldcup — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 27, 2023

Harbhajan said, “Bad umpiring and bad rules cost Paksitan this game, ICC should change this rule.”

He added, “If the ball is hitting the stump that’s out whether the umpire gave it out or not, out doesn’t matter, otherwise what is the use of technology.”

Irfan Pathan also shared the opinion that Proteas had luck on two occasions.

Two calls went against team Pakistan. Wide and LBW. Looks like South Africa got some Luck with solid game this World Cup… #PAKvSA — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 27, 2023

Former South African captain Graeme Smith responded to Harbhajan’s opinion by mentioning that Rassie Van der Dussen was given out in a similar manner.

Bhajji, @harbhajan_singh I feel the same as you on umpires call, but @Rassie72 and South Africa can have the same feeling.? https://t.co/lcTvm8zXD1 — Graeme Smith (@GraemeSmith49) October 27, 2023

Graeme Smith said, “Bhajji, I feel the same as you on umpires call, but Rassie and South Africa can have the same feeling?”

It should be noted that this is Pakistan’s fourth consecutive defeat in this World Cup, and their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals are increasingly slim.

The Green Shirts came within reach of victory thanks to an outstanding display by their fast bowlers in the latter part of the match, with just one wicket needed to secure the win. However, Keshav Maharaj remained composed and held his ground until the very end, ultimately hitting the winning shot to secure the victory for the Proteas.