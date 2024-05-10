Official: Here are the Rankings for Airlines Operating in Pakistan

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) revealed a six-month performance evaluation of domestic airlines, including Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

As per the CAA’s report spanning from July to December 2023, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) secured the fourth spot in rankings, with a departure and arrival ratio of 89.32 percent, indicating potential for further improvement in operational efficiency.

Leading the list is Fly Jinnah, boasting an impressive on-time performance rate of 98.37 percent. A distant second is Air Blue, securing the second position with a commendable 90.62 percent punctuality rating. Serene Air clinched the third spot with an 89.86 percent punctuality record.

However, AirSial, previously occupying the fourth position, slipped to fifth place in the latest rankings with a punctuality rating of 80.77 percent.

The CAA report emphasized that no Pakistani airline achieved a perfect 100 percent punctuality rate for departures and arrivals during the specified timeframe.