Punjab Launches Satellite Internet in Schools

Punjab launched its satellite internet initiative in schools on Friday, aiming to bridge the digital divide. The pilot project was inaugurated by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz at DPS Model Town.

During the signing of the MoU, a UAE delegation led by Sheikh Ahmed Dalmouk Al Maktoum was also present. Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz engaged with students at the DPS Digital Lab, emphasizing the government’s commitment to enriching educational experiences through digital integration.

The MoU aims to provide satellite internet to thousands of schools across Punjab, bridging the digital gap. This collaboration highlights a joint effort to use technology for development.

During discussions between the two sides, the UAE delegation stressed the importance of satellite internet in improving digital access, especially in remote areas.

Sheikh Ahmed Dalmouk Al Maktoum shared his excitement for the project’s ability to support young talent and promote technological innovation. The partnership between One Web, ADM Holding, and the Punjab government represents a united effort to fulfill the region’s digital ambitions.

Maryam Nawaz promised a digitally empowered Punjab, affirming the government’s dedication to providing laptops and satellite internet access to students. Senator Pervez Rasheed and Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb were also in attendance.