CDA is Considering Different Routes for Public Transport Buses in Islamabad

Islamabad’s urban transport project is already encountering a route change before completion. Due to delays in widening Park Road, the Transport Wing has refused to operate buses in the area.

It has been decided that the imported electric buses from China will not be operated on the under-construction Park Road. Initially, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) had decided to operate the buses on two routes.

Originally, electric buses were supposed to be operated on Park Road and IJP Road. However, due to the incomplete status of Park Road, the civic authority is considering two new routes.

Due to the ongoing construction on Park Road, the G-11 Markaz to PIMS route is being considered. According to CDA sources, the second route could be from the National Library to PIMS.

However, the authorities still have a few weeks to decide on the electric buses from China are scheduled to arrive in the next fifteen days. If the road is not completed within that time, fifteen buses will operate on either the G-11 Markaz to PIMS route or the National Library to PIMS route.

If the IJP Road project is completed as scheduled, the plan will remain unchanged. The buses are expected to arrive in Islamabad within ten days of their arrival at Karachi Port.

As the bus depot is still under construction, the buses will temporarily operate from the convention center.

Six chargers have been imported for thirty buses. Each charger is capable of charging one bus in one and a half hours. Once fully charged, the buses can operate on the roads throughout the day.