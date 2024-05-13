Islamabad is Getting a New Electricity Substation

The National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) is spearheading the development of the Islamabad West Substation, slated to be operational by 2026. Funded by the World Bank through the National Transmission & Modernization Project Phase-I, in addition to NTDC’s own equity, the project aims to bolster the capital city’s transmission system. Documents reveal a target completion date of August 31, 2026, with a projected timeline of 32 months.

The primary objective of the initiative is to establish a 765/500/220/132 kV Substation at Islamabad West, accompanied by interconnected transmission lines. This strategic move seeks to meet the escalating power demands within the jurisdiction of the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO).

Furthermore, the proposed grid station will facilitate the efficient distribution of power generated by key projects such as the 884 MW Suki Kinari HPP, the 1530 MW Tarbela 5th extension HPP, and the 2160 MW (Stage-1) of Dasu HPP to the National Grid.