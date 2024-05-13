Chinese Company to Inject 200 MW Solar Energy Into Pakistan’s Power Grid

Trina Solar Asia Pacific – one of the leading solar energy companies in China – has announced plans to inject 200 megawatts (MW) of solar energy into Pakistan’s power grid to reduce the dominance of costly thermal power generation.

The initiative involves the supply of cutting-edge Vertex N modules and represents a significant stride in Pakistan’s pursuit of sustainable energy solutions.

The move comes amidst concerns over high electricity tariffs in Pakistan, primarily attributed to the country’s heavy reliance on costly oil-based thermal power production.

In a bid to address this issue, the Chinese company, in collaboration with key Pakistani firms, has signed strategic Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to bolster the share of solar energy generation in the country.

ALSO READ Solar Panel Prices in Pakistan Suddenly Drop by Half

Trina Solar is a global leader in smart PV and energy storage solutions and has committed to supplying 200 MW of Vertex N modules to various applications through agreements with Mesol, Diwan International, and Zi Solar. The company’s Vertex N modules, equipped with advanced features such as larger-size 210mm solar cells and n-type i-TOPCon cell technology, are expected to help Pakistan’s transition towards renewable energy sources.

At present, solar energy contributes just 2 percent to the domestic power grid.