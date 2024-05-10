Solar Panel Prices in Pakistan Suddenly Drop by Half

By ProPK Staff | Published May 10, 2024 | 4:42 pm

Solar panel prices in Pakistan have suddenly dropped to Rs. 37 per Watt, more than half compared to Rs. 80 per Watt in 2022.

The prices of solar panels have fallen due to excess supply in the local market and a downward trend in international rates. The past 6 months saw rates drop nearly 30 percent, with panels from various brands now available at around Rs. 37 per Watt.

A 5kW solar power system is now Rs. 215,000 cheaper, while the overall price of a 5kW system has fallen by Rs. 430,000.

Rates for inverters and batteries remain unchanged.

ALSO READ

This comes just two weeks after the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) asked the government to impose a tax on both residential and commercial solar power consumers. CPPA-G proposed a fixed tax of Rs. 2,000 per kilowatt on both residential and commercial solar panel users.

Later, the Power Division denied reports of imposing a fixed tax on solar power. But it didn’t refute reports of reducing buyback rates for net metering electricity from the current Rs. 21 to Rs. 11 per unit.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

AAN TV – Pakistan’s Premier Family Entertainment Brings the Biggest Turkish Hit, ‘Ramo,’ to Pakistan!
Read more in lens

perspective

A Love Letter to Pakistan: A Foreign CEO Reflects on 5 Years
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>