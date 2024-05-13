Former PCB Chairman Believes Pakistan Can Even Lose To USA In T20 World Cup 2024

Former Pakistan Cricket Board PCB chairman Ramiz Raja has expressed serious concerns about Pakistan’s chances in the upcoming T20I World Cup, claiming that the hosts United States might even beat the Men In Green in the opening game of their World Cup campaign.

“I’m fearing Pakistan team might even lose to the USA in the T20 World Cup. USA can be a surprise package for us.” Raja commented, acknowledging the growing prowess of emerging cricketing nations.

He admitted that the way Pakistan is playing right now any team can beat them because there is no cohesion in the team that can propel them to victory.

Pakistan lost to Ireland in the first T20I of the three-match series in Dublin by 5 wickets but managed to win the game in the second T20I to level the series at 1-1.

Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman’s humungous partnership helped the team triumph over Ireland as they chased a target of 194 in the 17th over.

The USA cricket team has indeed made strides in recent years, bolstered by investments in infrastructure and talent development. Led by captain Monank Patel, the American squad has qualified for the T20 World Cup for the first time.

Ramiz Raja’s remarks indicate how unpredictable Babar Azam’s men can be in the shortest format of the game considering that the team’s consistency is the most concerning part.

Pakistan will play the final T20 against Ireland tomorrow followed by a four-match T20 series in the last week of May just before their encounter with USA on June 6 at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.