AJK Govt Announces New Electricity Rates, Reduces Flour Price

By Arsalan Khattak | Published May 13, 2024 | 5:30 pm

The Azad Kashmir government has released a notification outlining new electricity rates. According to the notification, the price of electricity is set at 3 rupees per unit for usage of up to 100 units.

For consumption between 100 to 300 units, the rate is set at 5 rupees per unit, while for usage exceeding 300 units, the rate has been set at 6 rupees per unit.

The government also announced an electricity tariff for the commercial consumers of the province. According to the notification, for commercial electricity consumption, the rate has been set at 10 rupees per unit for usage of up to 300 units. For consumption exceeding 300 units, the rate is set at 15 rupees per unit.

Moreover, the Azad Kashmir Food Department has reduced the price of 40 kg flour by 1100 rupees. As a result, 20 kg of flour will now be available for 1000 rupees in Azad Kashmir.

