PM Announces Massive Prize Money For Players After Hockey Team’s Heroics In Sultan Azlan Shah Cup

Pakistan’s supremo Shahbaz Sharif has announced a substantial reward for the Pakistan national hockey team following their remarkable performance at the 30th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup. Despite narrowly missing out on clinching the trophy, the team’s journey to the final after 13 years was celebrated nationwide.

The Prime Minister confirmed that each player of the Pakistan hockey squad will receive a prize money of Rs. 1 million rupees, recognizing their outstanding efforts and the historic achievement of reaching the Azlan Shah Cup final.

ALSO READ Azlan Shah Hockey Tournament: Pakistan New Zealand Game Ends In A Draw

The final match against Japan was an intense battle as the regulation time ended with a 2-2 score-line, leading to a nail-biting penalty shootout. Unfortunately for Pakistan, Japan emerged victorious in the shootout, securing a 4-1 win on penalties.

Despite the defeat, Pakistan’s performance throughout the tournament under their head coach Roelant Oltmans was commendable, reflecting the team’s resurgence to reclaim its former glory in international hockey.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) expressed gratitude for the Prime Minister’s support and the recognition that the players received. PHF officials emphasized the importance of such incentives in motivating athletes and strengthening the country’s sports infrastructure.

This reward not only acknowledges the players’ hard work but also serves as a catalyst for further development and investment in hockey at the grassroots level.

Prime Minister Youth Program Chairman Rana Mashood, former captain Chaudhry Akhtar Rasool, Muhammad Saqlain, and Anjum Saeed were all present at the Lahore Airport to welcome their heroes as they returned home with the silver medal.

ALSO READ Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup: Pakistan Secures Silver Medal After Penalty Shootout Heartbreak

Pakistan remained unbeaten in the group stage with 11 points while Japan topped the group with 13 points, however, the Shaheens fell short at the final hurdle in their quest to achieve glory.