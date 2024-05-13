Rowdy Afghan Fan Misbehaves With Shaheen Afridi During 2nd Ireland T20I [Video]

Pakistan’s emphatic victory over Ireland was overshadowed by a disturbing incident as a rude Afghan spectator decided to misbehave with pacer Shaheen Afridi as he was making his way from the dressing room to the field. The video clip of the incident went viral on social media, sparking criticism among fans online.

In the clip, Shaheen is seen signing autographs with the fans. Among the crowd was an Afghani supporter who decided to get under Shaheen’s skin. Despite initially ignoring the Afghan supporter’s behaviour, the rude individual continued to spew foul language toward Shaheen until eventually, Afridi alerted security personnel, who promptly ejected the individual from the stadium.

The incident occurred during the second T20I between Pakistan and Ireland. Pakistan secured a seven-wicket victory over Ireland, levelling the three-match series 1-1. Aside from the incident, Shaheen Afridi had a mixed day with the ball as he reached a significant milestone during the match by completing 300 wickets in T20I cricket, but also conceded a lot of runs.

The match itself was an exciting contest, with Ireland posting their highest-ever total at the Clontarf Cricket Club. However, Pakistan’s bowlers, led by Shaheen Afridi, put up a strong performance to restrict Ireland to 193/7. Afridi’s early breakthroughs, dismissing Paul Stirling and Andy Balbirnie, set the tone for Pakistan’s bowling effort.

Despite a couple of early scares, Pakistan remained focused on the game and secured victory thanks to impressive performances by Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, and Azam Khan with the bat. Pakistan chased down the target in the 17th over, showcasing their batting depth and resilience under pressure.

Looking ahead, all eyes are now on the series decider, scheduled to take place at the same venue on April 14.