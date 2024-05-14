33 Pakistani Universities Listed in Times Higher Education World Young University Rankings 2024

76 Pakistani universities have been featured in the Times Higher Education (THE) World’s Young University Rankings 2024. While 33 national institutes have been ranked by THE, the remaining have been granted the status of a ‘reporter’ on the list. With a total of 76 universities cutting, Pakistan’s absence from the top 100 highlights the challenges faced by its higher education sector.

Here is the list of Pakistani universities that made it to the list of Young University Rankings list of the world’s best universities that are 50 years old or younger, other than these are granted the status of ‘Reporter.’

The 2024 ranking includes 673 universities, up from 605 in 2023. A further 499 institutions are listed with “reporter” status, meaning that they provided data but did not meet the eligibility criteria to receive a rank.

Nanyang Technological University, Singapore tops the league table for the second year in a row.

Hong Kong continues to have a strong presence in the top 10, but it’s a mixed picture in terms of individual university performance. The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology has slipped from second to third place and Hong Kong Polytechnic University from fourth to seventh, but the City University of Hong Kong has risen two places to fourth.

Meanwhile, France’s top institutions all improve. Paris Sciences et Lettres – PSL Research University Paris, its top performer, is now second, up from third last year. Turkey has the highest number of institutions ranked, at 58, followed by India with 55 and Iran with 46.

The number of territories featured in the table rises to 79, one more than in 2023. Ghana and Peru both make their debut.