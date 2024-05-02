Pakistani Universities Missing from Top 100 of THE Asia University Rankings 2024

88 Pakistani universities have featured in the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings 2024. While 41 national institutes have been ranked by THE, the remaining have been granted the status of a ‘reporter’ on the list. With a total of 88 universities making the cut, Pakistan’s absence highlights challenges faced by its higher education sector in competing at a regional level.

Quaid-e-Azam University, which held the 98th position in 2023, has experienced a significant decline, now landing at number 121. Following closely behind are NUST and COMSATS, securing ranks at 152 and 157, respectively.

The dominance of Japanese and Indian universities is particularly noteworthy this year, with Japan leading the pack with 119 institutions featured in the ranking, followed closely by India with 91. Mainland China emerges as a frontrunner in the top 100, boasting 33 universities, while South Korea follows suit with 16 institutions securing positions.

Here is the list of Top 10 Universities on THE Asia University Rankings 2024.

The 2024 edition of the Asia University Ranking encompasses a total of 739 universities hailing from 31 territories. Despite the significant representation, the absence of Pakistani universities from the upper echelons of the ranking underscores the imperative for strategic reforms and investments within the country’s higher education sector. As global competition intensifies, bridging the gap and enhancing the competitiveness of Pakistani universities remains paramount to fostering innovation, research, and academic excellence on a regional and global scale.