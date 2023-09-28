10 More Pakistani Universities Listed in Times World Rankings 2024 Than Last Year

By Salman Ahmed | Published Sep 28, 2023 | 11:48 am

Thirty-nine Pakistani universities have been ranked in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings in 2024, a significant rise from last year’s 29.

According to the details, Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad has topped the charts among Pakistani universities, ranked 401-500.

It is followed by Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, Air University, Capital University of Science and Technology (CUST), COMSATS Univerity Islamabad, UET Taxila, GC University Faisalabad, and NUST. All of these universities are ranked 601-800.

Among the 801-1000 rankings are Bahria University, International Islamic University Islamabad, Islamia College Peshawar, University of Lahore, Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), University of Malakand, University of Management and Technology, University of the Punjab, Institute of Space Technology, and University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore.

Sixteen universities have been ranked 1201-1500, while four have been listed in 1501+ in the World University Rankings.

Forty-nine Pakistani universities have been given the status of “reporter,” which means that they provided the required data but failed to meet the eligibility criteria to receive a rank.

Here is the complete list of Pakistani universities on THE World University Rankings for 2024.

Serial Number University Ranking
1 Quaid-i-Azam University 401-500
2 Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan 601-800
3 Air University 601-800
4 Capital University of Science and Technology 601-800
5 COMSATS University Islamabad 601-800
6 University of Engineering and Technology, Taxila 601-800
7 Government College University Faisalabad 601-800
8 National University of Sciences and Technology 601-800
9 Bahria University 801-1000
10 Hazara University Mansehra 801-1000
11 International Islamic University, Islamabad 801-1000
12 Islamia College Peshawar 801-1000
13 University of Lahore 801-1000
14 Lahore University of Management Sciences 801-1000
15 University of Malakand 801-1000
16 University of Management and Technology 801-1000
17 University of the Punjab 801-1000
18 Institute of Space Technology 801-1000
19 University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore 801-1000
20 Bahauddin Zakariya University 1001-1200
21 University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar 1001-1200
22 University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore 1001-1200
23 University of Gujrat 1001-1200
24 The Islamia University of Bahawalpur 1001-1200
25 Kohat University of Science and Technology 1001-1200
26 Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro, Pakistan 1001-1200
27 Mirpur University of Science and Technology 1001-1200
28 University of Peshawar 1001-1200
29 PMAS Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi 1001-1200
30 Riphah International University 1001-1200
31 University of Sargodha 1001-1200
32 The University of Agriculture, Peshawar 1201-1500
33 Dow University of Health Sciences 1201-1500
34 University of Education, Lahore 1201-1500
35 Government College University Lahore 1201-1500
36 University of Karachi 1501+
37 Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) 1501+
38 National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) 1501+
39 NED University of Engineering and Technology 1501+
40 Abbottabad University of Science and Technology Reporter
41 Bacha Khan University, Charsadda Reporter
42 University of Balochistan Reporter
43 Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS) Reporter
44 University of Baltistan, Skardu Reporter
45 CECOS University of IT and Emerging Sciences Reporter
46 University of Central Punjab Reporter
47 City University of Science and Information Technology, Peshawar Reporter
48 Dawood University of Engineering and Technology Reporter
49 DHA Suffa University Reporter
50 Forman Christian College Reporter
51 Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology Reporter
52 The Government Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur Reporter
53 Government College Women University Faisalabad Reporter
54 Government College Women University, Sialkot Reporter
55 University of Health Sciences Lahore Reporter
56 University of Home Economics Lahore Reporter
57 Ilma University Reporter
58 Information Technology University of the Punjab Reporter
59 Iqra University Reporter
60 Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology Reporter
61 Khyber Medical University Reporter
62 King Edward Medical University Reporter
63 Kinnaird College for Women Reporter
64 Kohsar University Murree Reporter
65 Lahore Leads University Reporter
66 Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Reporter
67 Minhaj University Lahore Reporter
68 MNS University of Agriculture, Multan Reporter
69 Namal University Reporter
70 National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences Reporter
71 National Textile University Reporter
72 University of Okara Reporter
73 University of Poonch Rawalakot Reporter
74 Quaid-e-Awam University of Engineering, Science and Technology (QUEST) Reporter
75 Rawalpindi Medical University Reporter
76 Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur Reporter
77 Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar Reporter
78 Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University Reporter
79 Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University Reporter
80 Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology Reporter
81 Institute of Southern Punjab – Multan Reporter
82 University of Sufism and Modern Sciences (USMS) Reporter
83 Sukkur IBA University Reporter
84 University of Swabi Reporter
85 University of Technology Nowshera Reporter
86 Women University Mardan Reporter
87 The Women University Multan Reporter
88 Ziauddin University Reporter
THE World University Rankings 2024 include 1,904 universities from 108 countries and regions.

The World Rankings is based on THE’s WUR 3.0 methodology, which comprises 18 carefully calibrated performance indicators that measure an institution’s performance across five areas: teaching, research environment, research quality, industry, and international outlook.

This year’s ranking analyzed over 134 million citations across 16.5 million research papers and included survey responses from 68,402 scholars around the world. In total, THE collected 411,789 data points from more than 2,673 institutions that submitted data.

>