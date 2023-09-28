10 More Pakistani Universities Listed in Times World Rankings 2024 Than Last Year

Thirty-nine Pakistani universities have been ranked in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings in 2024, a significant rise from last year’s 29.

According to the details, Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad has topped the charts among Pakistani universities, ranked 401-500.

It is followed by Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, Air University, Capital University of Science and Technology (CUST), COMSATS Univerity Islamabad, UET Taxila, GC University Faisalabad, and NUST. All of these universities are ranked 601-800.

Among the 801-1000 rankings are Bahria University, International Islamic University Islamabad, Islamia College Peshawar, University of Lahore, Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), University of Malakand, University of Management and Technology, University of the Punjab, Institute of Space Technology, and University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore.

Sixteen universities have been ranked 1201-1500, while four have been listed in 1501+ in the World University Rankings.

Forty-nine Pakistani universities have been given the status of “reporter,” which means that they provided the required data but failed to meet the eligibility criteria to receive a rank.

Here is the complete list of Pakistani universities on THE World University Rankings for 2024.

Serial Number University Ranking 1 Quaid-i-Azam University 401-500 2 Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan 601-800 3 Air University 601-800 4 Capital University of Science and Technology 601-800 5 COMSATS University Islamabad 601-800 6 University of Engineering and Technology, Taxila 601-800 7 Government College University Faisalabad 601-800 8 National University of Sciences and Technology 601-800 9 Bahria University 801-1000 10 Hazara University Mansehra 801-1000 11 International Islamic University, Islamabad 801-1000 12 Islamia College Peshawar 801-1000 13 University of Lahore 801-1000 14 Lahore University of Management Sciences 801-1000 15 University of Malakand 801-1000 16 University of Management and Technology 801-1000 17 University of the Punjab 801-1000 18 Institute of Space Technology 801-1000 19 University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore 801-1000 20 Bahauddin Zakariya University 1001-1200 21 University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar 1001-1200 22 University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore 1001-1200 23 University of Gujrat 1001-1200 24 The Islamia University of Bahawalpur 1001-1200 25 Kohat University of Science and Technology 1001-1200 26 Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro, Pakistan 1001-1200 27 Mirpur University of Science and Technology 1001-1200 28 University of Peshawar 1001-1200 29 PMAS Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi 1001-1200 30 Riphah International University 1001-1200 31 University of Sargodha 1001-1200 32 The University of Agriculture, Peshawar 1201-1500 33 Dow University of Health Sciences 1201-1500 34 University of Education, Lahore 1201-1500 35 Government College University Lahore 1201-1500 36 University of Karachi 1501+ 37 Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) 1501+ 38 National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) 1501+ 39 NED University of Engineering and Technology 1501+ 40 Abbottabad University of Science and Technology Reporter 41 Bacha Khan University, Charsadda Reporter 42 University of Balochistan Reporter 43 Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS) Reporter 44 University of Baltistan, Skardu Reporter 45 CECOS University of IT and Emerging Sciences Reporter 46 University of Central Punjab Reporter 47 City University of Science and Information Technology, Peshawar Reporter 48 Dawood University of Engineering and Technology Reporter 49 DHA Suffa University Reporter 50 Forman Christian College Reporter 51 Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology Reporter 52 The Government Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur Reporter 53 Government College Women University Faisalabad Reporter 54 Government College Women University, Sialkot Reporter 55 University of Health Sciences Lahore Reporter 56 University of Home Economics Lahore Reporter 57 Ilma University Reporter 58 Information Technology University of the Punjab Reporter 59 Iqra University Reporter 60 Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology Reporter 61 Khyber Medical University Reporter 62 King Edward Medical University Reporter 63 Kinnaird College for Women Reporter 64 Kohsar University Murree Reporter 65 Lahore Leads University Reporter 66 Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Reporter 67 Minhaj University Lahore Reporter 68 MNS University of Agriculture, Multan Reporter 69 Namal University Reporter 70 National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences Reporter 71 National Textile University Reporter 72 University of Okara Reporter 73 University of Poonch Rawalakot Reporter 74 Quaid-e-Awam University of Engineering, Science and Technology (QUEST) Reporter 75 Rawalpindi Medical University Reporter 76 Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur Reporter 77 Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar Reporter 78 Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University Reporter 79 Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University Reporter 80 Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology Reporter 81 Institute of Southern Punjab – Multan Reporter 82 University of Sufism and Modern Sciences (USMS) Reporter 83 Sukkur IBA University Reporter 84 University of Swabi Reporter 85 University of Technology Nowshera Reporter 86 Women University Mardan Reporter 87 The Women University Multan Reporter 88 Ziauddin University Reporter

ALSO READ Over 50,000 Engineers and IT Professionals Are Still Unemployed in Pakistan

THE World University Rankings 2024 include 1,904 universities from 108 countries and regions.

The World Rankings is based on THE’s WUR 3.0 methodology, which comprises 18 carefully calibrated performance indicators that measure an institution’s performance across five areas: teaching, research environment, research quality, industry, and international outlook.

This year’s ranking analyzed over 134 million citations across 16.5 million research papers and included survey responses from 68,402 scholars around the world. In total, THE collected 411,789 data points from more than 2,673 institutions that submitted data.