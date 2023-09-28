10 More Pakistani Universities Listed in Times World Rankings 2024 Than Last Year

Thirty-nine Pakistani universities have been ranked in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings in 2024, a significant rise from last year’s 29.
According to the details, Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad has topped the charts among Pakistani universities, ranked 401-500.
It is followed by Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, Air University, Capital University of Science and Technology (CUST), COMSATS Univerity Islamabad, UET Taxila, GC University Faisalabad, and NUST. All of these universities are ranked 601-800.
Among the 801-1000 rankings are Bahria University, International Islamic University Islamabad, Islamia College Peshawar, University of Lahore, Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), University of Malakand, University of Management and Technology, University of the Punjab, Institute of Space Technology, and University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore.
Sixteen universities have been ranked 1201-1500, while four have been listed in 1501+ in the World University Rankings.
Forty-nine Pakistani universities have been given the status of “reporter,” which means that they provided the required data but failed to meet the eligibility criteria to receive a rank.
Here is the complete list of Pakistani universities on THE World University Rankings for 2024.
|Serial Number
|University
|Ranking
|1
|Quaid-i-Azam University
|401-500
|2
|Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan
|601-800
|3
|Air University
|601-800
|4
|Capital University of Science and Technology
|601-800
|5
|COMSATS University Islamabad
|601-800
|6
|University of Engineering and Technology, Taxila
|601-800
|7
|Government College University Faisalabad
|601-800
|8
|National University of Sciences and Technology
|601-800
|9
|Bahria University
|801-1000
|10
|Hazara University Mansehra
|801-1000
|11
|International Islamic University, Islamabad
|801-1000
|12
|Islamia College Peshawar
|801-1000
|13
|University of Lahore
|801-1000
|14
|Lahore University of Management Sciences
|801-1000
|15
|University of Malakand
|801-1000
|16
|University of Management and Technology
|801-1000
|17
|University of the Punjab
|801-1000
|18
|Institute of Space Technology
|801-1000
|19
|University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore
|801-1000
|20
|Bahauddin Zakariya University
|1001-1200
|21
|University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar
|1001-1200
|22
|University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore
|1001-1200
|23
|University of Gujrat
|1001-1200
|24
|The Islamia University of Bahawalpur
|1001-1200
|25
|Kohat University of Science and Technology
|1001-1200
|26
|Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro, Pakistan
|1001-1200
|27
|Mirpur University of Science and Technology
|1001-1200
|28
|University of Peshawar
|1001-1200
|29
|PMAS Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi
|1001-1200
|30
|Riphah International University
|1001-1200
|31
|University of Sargodha
|1001-1200
|32
|The University of Agriculture, Peshawar
|1201-1500
|33
|Dow University of Health Sciences
|1201-1500
|34
|University of Education, Lahore
|1201-1500
|35
|Government College University Lahore
|1201-1500
|36
|University of Karachi
|1501+
|37
|Lahore College for Women University (LCWU)
|1501+
|38
|National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS)
|1501+
|39
|NED University of Engineering and Technology
|1501+
|40
|Abbottabad University of Science and Technology
|Reporter
|41
|Bacha Khan University, Charsadda
|Reporter
|42
|University of Balochistan
|Reporter
|43
|Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS)
|Reporter
|44
|University of Baltistan, Skardu
|Reporter
|45
|CECOS University of IT and Emerging Sciences
|Reporter
|46
|University of Central Punjab
|Reporter
|47
|City University of Science and Information Technology, Peshawar
|Reporter
|48
|Dawood University of Engineering and Technology
|Reporter
|49
|DHA Suffa University
|Reporter
|50
|Forman Christian College
|Reporter
|51
|Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology
|Reporter
|52
|The Government Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur
|Reporter
|53
|Government College Women University Faisalabad
|Reporter
|54
|Government College Women University, Sialkot
|Reporter
|55
|University of Health Sciences Lahore
|Reporter
|56
|University of Home Economics Lahore
|Reporter
|57
|Ilma University
|Reporter
|58
|Information Technology University of the Punjab
|Reporter
|59
|Iqra University
|Reporter
|60
|Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology
|Reporter
|61
|Khyber Medical University
|Reporter
|62
|King Edward Medical University
|Reporter
|63
|Kinnaird College for Women
|Reporter
|64
|Kohsar University Murree
|Reporter
|65
|Lahore Leads University
|Reporter
|66
|Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS)
|Reporter
|67
|Minhaj University Lahore
|Reporter
|68
|MNS University of Agriculture, Multan
|Reporter
|69
|Namal University
|Reporter
|70
|National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences
|Reporter
|71
|National Textile University
|Reporter
|72
|University of Okara
|Reporter
|73
|University of Poonch Rawalakot
|Reporter
|74
|Quaid-e-Awam University of Engineering, Science and Technology (QUEST)
|Reporter
|75
|Rawalpindi Medical University
|Reporter
|76
|Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur
|Reporter
|77
|Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar
|Reporter
|78
|Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University
|Reporter
|79
|Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University
|Reporter
|80
|Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology
|Reporter
|81
|Institute of Southern Punjab – Multan
|Reporter
|82
|University of Sufism and Modern Sciences (USMS)
|Reporter
|83
|Sukkur IBA University
|Reporter
|84
|University of Swabi
|Reporter
|85
|University of Technology Nowshera
|Reporter
|86
|Women University Mardan
|Reporter
|87
|The Women University Multan
|Reporter
|88
|Ziauddin University
|Reporter
THE World University Rankings 2024 include 1,904 universities from 108 countries and regions.
The World Rankings is based on THE’s WUR 3.0 methodology, which comprises 18 carefully calibrated performance indicators that measure an institution’s performance across five areas: teaching, research environment, research quality, industry, and international outlook.
This year’s ranking analyzed over 134 million citations across 16.5 million research papers and included survey responses from 68,402 scholars around the world. In total, THE collected 411,789 data points from more than 2,673 institutions that submitted data.