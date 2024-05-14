Business Community Ready to Help Govt Achieve $100 Billion Domestic Exports: FPCCI

By ProPK Staff | Published May 14, 2024 | 5:57 pm
FBR | Imports | Exports | ProPakistani

President Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Atif Ikram Sheikh has said that the Business Community is ready to help the government in taking domestic exports to $100 billion.

The solution to energy problems in Pakistan is necessary now and must be a business-friendly environment because Without a business-friendly environment, it will not be possible to take exports to 100 billion dollars by 2030. We demand that incentives should be given to the export industry in the budget of the new financial year.

Federation President Atif Ikram Sheikh said that the Saudi business delegation’s visit to Pakistan has been very positive. Investors from other countries, including Saudi Arabia, should be invited.

ALSO READ

In the joint coordination committee meeting with China, the discussion on economic zones should be taken forward. If industries are set up in economic zones, employment opportunities will be created in the country.

The government’s initiatives to attract foreign investment in Pakistan are commendable. The country’s economy can be improved only through investment.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Sameen Khawaja and REHMA Featured as Spotify’s EQUAL Pakistan Ambassadors
Read more in lens

perspective

A Love Letter to Pakistan: A Foreign CEO Reflects on 5 Years
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>