Karachi May Soon Have a Dolphin Force Similar to Punjab

By Arsalan Khattak | Published May 14, 2024 | 2:18 pm

In light of the recent surge in street crime, the Sindh government is ramping up its efforts to address the issue and restore safety to the streets of Karachi.

Recently, Sindh Interior Minister Zia Linjar chaired a crucial meeting to address the surging crime rates in the port city. Minister Linjar emphasized the importance of proactive measures, urging law enforcement officials to be visible on the ground and take decisive action against crime.

He also stressed the importance of protecting the life and property of the people of Karachi. The minister ordered the Station House Officers (SHOs) to strengthen policing efforts.

Additional Inspector General Imran Yakub Minhas suggested forming a Dolphin Force, similar to Punjab’s successful model, equipped with 1800 motorcycles, 1100 vehicles, 2000 pistols, and 5000 anti-riot kits.

The meeting wrapped up with a clear resolve to tackle street crime through teamwork and the proposed creation of the Dolphin Force.

Arsalan Khattak

