vivo Y100 is Now Available in Pakistan with Color Changing Design & 80W FlashCharge

The future of smartphone innovation has arrived with the first sale of vivo Y100, now available for purchase across Pakistan at PKR 59,999. This latest addition to the renowned Y series offers an exceptional fusion of experience, utility, and performance.

Y100 showcases a striking design that effortlessly merges style and functionality. It comes in two mesmerizing color options – Crystal Black and Breeze Green editions.

The Breeze Green edition incorporates vivo’s iconic Color Changing Design to transform the back of the phone from a light green hue to a deeper shade of green under sunshine or UV light. Not just that, the Breeze Texture on the device’s rear mimics the soft whisper of grass swaying in the wind, contributing a soothing aspect to the user experience.

The device also boasts a stylish and lightweight Metallic High-Gloss Frame that enhances its premium look and feel.

Y100 features a 5000mAh Battery and an 80W FlashCharge that can charge the battery up to 80% in just about 30 minutes. The 4-Year Battery Health also attribute alleviates worries about battery lifespan while also maintaining the durability of the battery.

Furthermore, vivo Y100 boasts a large 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED Display with an impressive 1800 nits Peak Brightness. The additional Dual Stereo Speaker with 300% volume makes this smartphone ideal for streaming high-quality videos and movies.

In addition, Y100 comes with 8GB + 8GB Extended RAM and a massive 256GB ROM, providing ample space for all your apps, photos, and videos. This combination allows for seamless multitasking and ensures that you never run out of storage space.

Y100’s advanced portrait features make it an ideal tool for capturing life’s beauty. Its 50

MP AF Camera, Bokeh Flare Portrait options, distinctive Portrait Light Effects, and Multi-Style Portrait templates can make portraits stand out and create even sweeter memories for users.

With its efficient performance and user-friendly features, vivo Y100 is set to surpass user experiences and delight consumers with each innovative feature. Seize this opportunity and begin your extraordinary journey with vivo Y100 today!

Price & Availability

It’s time for you to light it up, the vivo Y100 is now available across Pakistan for Rs. 59,999 only. vivo offers a one-year warranty for Y100 along with 15 days of free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories. vivo Y100 is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan.

Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet / month for 6 months).