Vivo X Fold 3 Pro May Launch Globally for The First Time

Vivo’s X Fold series has stayed exclusive to China ever since its release in 2022, but things may change around with the newly unveiled X Fold 3 series. This is because a global variant of the Vivo X Fold 3 and X Fold 3 Pro has been spotted on Geekbench.

A phone identified by the model number V2330 achieved a multi-core score of over 6,300, indicating it might be gearing up for a global release. This is the same device that was certified in Indonesia over a month ago and has been confirmed to be the X Fold 3 Pro.

Since the X Fold 3 already exists in the Chinese market, we know the entire spec sheet for the foldable device. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC alongside 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1 TB storage, though memory configurations in the international market may differ from the Chinese variant.

The main camera setup includes a 50MP 1/1.3″ OmniVision sensor with laser autofocus and OIS. This is paired with a 64MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and OIS, while the third and last camera on the back is a 50MP ultrawide shooter. The front-facing cameras on the inner screen and the cover screen are both 32 MP wide-angle shooters.

The battery is a massive 5,700 mAh dual-cell unit, making it one of the largest batteries on a foldable smartphone. It even has support for 100W super fast charging as well as 50W wireless charging and reverse wireless charging to fuel peripherals.

The X Fold 3 Pro costs around $1350 in China, but international prices are likely going to be higher due to taxes and regional pricing.