Vivo X100s and X100s Pro Launched as Upgrades Over Previous Models

Alongside the camera king Vivo X100 Ultra, the Chinese phone maker also announced mid-season updates to its existing Vivo X100 and X100 Pro. These updates are called the X100s and X100s Pro, both of which feature the high-end MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chip.
Design and Display
Both phones share the same 6.78″ LTPO OLED screens with 1,260 x 2,800px resolution, 1-120Hz refresh rate, 3000 peak brightness, and use 2,160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming. They cover 100% of the DCI P3 color space and support 1 billion colors. The only difference between the two panels is that the X100 Pro has slight curves at the edges.
Vivo says its new pixel compensation technology can increase the life span of the screen by 2 years.
Internals and Software
While the original X100 and X100 Pro feature a Dimensity 9300 chip, the S versions feature a Dimensity 9300+ instead, which overclocks the prime Cortex X4 core from 3.25GHz to 3.4GHz. APU performance has also improved, handling AI tasks 10% faster than before. The ARM Immortalis-G720 is no different. Both phones have 12 to 16 GB RAM and 256 GB/512 GB/1 TB storage options.
The software side is Android 14 with OriginOS 4 on top, just like the Vivo X100 Ultra.
Cameras
The X100s Pro gets a bigger camera bump thanks to its chunky 1/0.98” image sensor (IMX989) which is paired with an updated V3 imaging chip for better processing and OIS. The other two cameras include a 50MP ultra-wide (1/2.76”, f/2.0, 15mm) and a 50MP periscope with OIS.
The regular X100s also has a trio of 50MP cameras on the back, but these have smaller sensors. The telephoto camera has 3x zoom and the selfie camera on both phones is a 32MP shooter.
Battery and Pricing
The Vivo X100s has a 5,100 mAh battery cell while the X100s Pro brings a 5,400 mAh unit. The X100s Pro has both wired (100W) and wireless charging (50W), but the X100s only has 100W charging, down from 120W on the original.
Vivo X100s starts at $555 in China and X100s Pro will have a starting price of $690.
Specifications
|Vivo X100s
|Vivo X100s Pro
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 9300+
|MediaTek Dimensity 9300+
|CPU
|(1×3.4 GHz Cortex-X4 & 3×2.85 GHz Cortex-X4 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A720)
|(1×3.4 GHz Cortex-X4 & 3×2.85 GHz Cortex-X4 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A720)
|GPU
|Immortalis-G720 MC12
|Immortalis-G720 MC12
|OS
|Android 14, OriginOS 4
|Android 14, OriginOS 4
|Supported Networks
|2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
|2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
|Display
|6.78″ LTPO AMOLED, 1260 x 2800 pixels, 120Hz, 1B colors, 3000 nits peak
|6.78″ LTPO AMOLED, 1260 x 2800 pixels, 120Hz, 1B colors, 3000 nits peak
|RAM
|12 GB, 16 GB
|12 GB, 16 GB
|Storage
|256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB
|256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB
|Card Slot
|No
|No
|Main Camera
|50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), 1/1.49″, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS
64 MP, f/2.6, 70mm (periscope telephoto), 1/2.0″, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom
50 MP, f/2.0, 15mm, 119˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.76″, 0.64µm, AF
|50 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1/0.98″, 1.6µm, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS
50 MP, f/2.5, 100mm (periscope telephoto), 1/2″, 0.7µm, PDAF (18cm – ∞), OIS, 4.3x optical zoom
50 MP, f/2.0, 15mm, 119˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.76″, 0.64µm, AF
|Front Camera
|32 MP, f/2.0, 20mm (ultrawide)
|32 MP, f/2.0, 20mm (ultrawide)
|Colors
|Titanium, White, Grey, Green
|Titanium, White, Grey
|Battery
|5,100 mAh, 100W wired charging
|5,400 mAh, 100W wired charging, 50W wireless charging
|Price
|$555
|$690