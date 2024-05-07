MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Launched With Even Faster CPU and AI Processing

By Aasil Ahmed | Published May 7, 2024 | 3:45 pm

MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ is now the latest flagship chip from the Taiwanese chipmaker, and as the name says, it is an update over the original Dimensity 9300 with faster CPU and AI processing speeds.

This is mainly because the prime core in the CPU, the Cortex X4, has been clocked up to 3.4GHz compared to the 3.25Ghz on the Dimensity 9300, bringing a slightly higher performance. The 4nm+ process node from TSMC, however, remains the same as before and the ray tracing capable Arm Immortalis-G720 GPU is no different either.

ALSO READ

Here is how the Dimensity 9300+ compares to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and the vanilla Dimensity 9300 in terms of specs.

  Dimensity 9300 Dimensity 9300+ Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
CPU Prime 1x Cortex-X4 @ 3.25GHz 1x Cortex-X4 @ 3.4GHz 1x Cortex-X4 @ 3.3GHz
CPU Big 3x Cortex-X4 @ 2.85GHz + 4x Cortex-A720 @ 2.0GHz 3x Cortex-X4 @ 2.85GHz + 4x Cortex-A720 @ 2.0GHz 3x Cortex-A720 @ 3.2GHz + 2x A720 @ 3.0Ghz
CPU Little 2x Cortex-A520 @ 2.3Ghz
GPU Immortalis-G720 Immortalis-G720 Adreno 740
RAM LPDDR5T LPDDR5T LPDDR5X
5G sub-6GHz/mmWave (7.9Gbps) sub-6GHz/mmWave (7.9Gbps) sub-6GHz/mmWave (10Gbps)
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7 (6.5Gbps) Wi-Fi 7 (6.5Gbps) Wi-Fi 7 (5.8Gbps)
Bluetooth BT 5.4 BT 5.4 BT 5.4
Camera 320MP, 18-bit ISP 320MP, 18-bit ISP 200MP, 18-bit ISP
Video 8K @ 30fps, 4K @ 60fps 8K @ 30fps, 4K @ 60fps 8K @ 30fps, 4K @ 120fps

 

The APU 790, responsible for handling AI tasks, now comes with a 10% performance boost and is powered by MediaTek’s new NeuroPilot Speculative Decode Acceleration technology. This allows the Dimensity 9300+ to run compact AI models with as many as 7B parameters at 22 tokens per second. The engine has support for a range of large language models (LLMs) such as Meta’s Llama 3, Google’s Gemini Nano, 01.AI Yi-Nano, Alibaba Cloud Qwen, Baichuan AI, ERNIE-3.5-SE.

ALSO READ

MediaTek has introduced its MediaTek Adaptive Gaming Technology (MAGT), which enhances power efficiency in compatible gaming titles, and the Network Observation System (NOS), which optimizes Wi-Fi and cellular network usage simultaneously, achieving up to 10% in power savings.

Smartphones equipped with the new Dimensity 9300+ chipset are set to debut later this month. The first models expected to launch are the Vivo X100s on May 13 and the iQOO Neo 9S Pro series.

📢 For the latest Tech & Telecom news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Aasil Ahmed

lens

Style Steals Alert: Ideas Great Summer Sale Goes Digital With An Online Exclusive Launch!
Read more in lens

perspective

A Love Letter to Pakistan: A Foreign CEO Reflects on 5 Years
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>