MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Launched With Even Faster CPU and AI Processing

MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ is now the latest flagship chip from the Taiwanese chipmaker, and as the name says, it is an update over the original Dimensity 9300 with faster CPU and AI processing speeds.

This is mainly because the prime core in the CPU, the Cortex X4, has been clocked up to 3.4GHz compared to the 3.25Ghz on the Dimensity 9300, bringing a slightly higher performance. The 4nm+ process node from TSMC, however, remains the same as before and the ray tracing capable Arm Immortalis-G720 GPU is no different either.

Here is how the Dimensity 9300+ compares to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and the vanilla Dimensity 9300 in terms of specs.

Dimensity 9300 Dimensity 9300+ Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU Prime 1x Cortex-X4 @ 3.25GHz 1x Cortex-X4 @ 3.4GHz 1x Cortex-X4 @ 3.3GHz CPU Big 3x Cortex-X4 @ 2.85GHz + 4x Cortex-A720 @ 2.0GHz 3x Cortex-X4 @ 2.85GHz + 4x Cortex-A720 @ 2.0GHz 3x Cortex-A720 @ 3.2GHz + 2x A720 @ 3.0Ghz CPU Little – – 2x Cortex-A520 @ 2.3Ghz GPU Immortalis-G720 Immortalis-G720 Adreno 740 RAM LPDDR5T LPDDR5T LPDDR5X 5G sub-6GHz/mmWave (7.9Gbps) sub-6GHz/mmWave (7.9Gbps) sub-6GHz/mmWave (10Gbps) Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7 (6.5Gbps) Wi-Fi 7 (6.5Gbps) Wi-Fi 7 (5.8Gbps) Bluetooth BT 5.4 BT 5.4 BT 5.4 Camera 320MP, 18-bit ISP 320MP, 18-bit ISP 200MP, 18-bit ISP Video 8K @ 30fps, 4K @ 60fps 8K @ 30fps, 4K @ 60fps 8K @ 30fps, 4K @ 120fps

The APU 790, responsible for handling AI tasks, now comes with a 10% performance boost and is powered by MediaTek’s new NeuroPilot Speculative Decode Acceleration technology. This allows the Dimensity 9300+ to run compact AI models with as many as 7B parameters at 22 tokens per second. The engine has support for a range of large language models (LLMs) such as Meta’s Llama 3, Google’s Gemini Nano, 01.AI Yi-Nano, Alibaba Cloud Qwen, Baichuan AI, ERNIE-3.5-SE.

MediaTek has introduced its MediaTek Adaptive Gaming Technology (MAGT), which enhances power efficiency in compatible gaming titles, and the Network Observation System (NOS), which optimizes Wi-Fi and cellular network usage simultaneously, achieving up to 10% in power savings.

Smartphones equipped with the new Dimensity 9300+ chipset are set to debut later this month. The first models expected to launch are the Vivo X100s on May 13 and the iQOO Neo 9S Pro series.