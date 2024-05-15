India Influences ICC to Play T20 World Cup Semi-Finals on Their Own Terms

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has once again flexed its muscle and wielded its influence to alter venues and time slots for the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup, drawing criticism for prioritizing Indian broadcasters.

Under the latest arrangement, if India advances to the knockout stage, they will play the second semi-final on June 27 in Providence, Guyana. The decision to allocate the semi-final to Guyana is widely perceived as a bid to cater to Indian television audiences and maximize broadcasting revenue.

ALSO READ Missed Pakistan vs Ireland 3rd T20? Check Out the Highlights Here

Am I to understand from reading this article that the T20 World Cup schedule and playing conditions have been optimised for Indian TV audiences? https://t.co/0GrzGfVuub — Rick Eyre (@rickeyrecricket.com on Bluesky) (@rickeyrecricket) May 14, 2024

Critics have lambasted this manoeuvre as yet another instance of the BCCI using its power to manipulate tournament logistics to suit its agenda. The semi-final in Guyana is scheduled for 10:30 am local time, translating to a prime-time slot of 8 pm in India, while the first semi-final in Trinidad, is set for 8:30 pm local time. This means, that if Pakistan were to play the second semi-final, the game would air around 5 am.

Furthermore, concerns have been raised about the lack of a reserve day for the second semi-final, unlike the provision made for the first semi-final and the final. With only 250 minutes of extra time allotted, there is apprehension that adverse weather conditions could jeopardize the match’s outcome, especially considering the stringent requirement of both teams to bat for at least ten overs each for a decisive result.

ALSO READ New Record Proves Pakistan Has the Worst Batting Lineup in T20I Cricket

Nah, I'm sure they're starting the eight New York games at 10:30am for the American market — Xavier Voigt-Hill (@voigthill) May 14, 2024

This decision has sparked outrage among worldwide fans, who feel marginalized by the blatant favouritism shown towards Indian viewers. The move has been characterized as a disservice to the global cricket community, with little consideration for the convenience and interests of fans from other countries, notably the United States, where cricket enjoys a growing but still niche following.

Check out the T20 World Cup 2024 updates here!