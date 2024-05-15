Karachi Residents Advised to Prepare for Water Shortage

The Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KWSB) has alerted residents about a potential water supply shortage in Karachi.

According to a spokesperson for the KWSB, the shortage is expected to occur from May 16 to May 19 due to ongoing development work.

He added that the water supply from the New Pump House Gharo will be temporarily suspended due to ongoing development works by K-Electric and KWSB. The spokesperson advised the residents to store water in their homes during this period.

The people of Karachi will experience a reduction of around 13 million gallons per day (MDG) in water supply during the three days of development work. It involves the installation of new electrical equipment and panels at the Gharo pumping station.