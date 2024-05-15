Karachi Residents Advised to Prepare for Water Shortage

By Arsalan Khattak | Published May 15, 2024 | 1:44 pm

The Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KWSB) has alerted residents about a potential water supply shortage in Karachi.

According to a spokesperson for the KWSB, the shortage is expected to occur from May 16 to May 19 due to ongoing development work.

ALSO READ

He added that the water supply from the New Pump House Gharo will be temporarily suspended due to ongoing development works by K-Electric and KWSB. The spokesperson advised the residents to store water in their homes during this period.

ALSO READ

The people of Karachi will experience a reduction of around 13 million gallons per day (MDG) in water supply during the three days of development work. It involves the installation of new electrical equipment and panels at the Gharo pumping station.

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Sameen Khawaja and REHMA Featured as Spotify’s EQUAL Pakistan Ambassadors
Read more in lens

perspective

A Love Letter to Pakistan: A Foreign CEO Reflects on 5 Years
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>