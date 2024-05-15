Records Prove Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are the Best Partners in T20Is

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan achieved an unprecedented record during Pakistan’s 3rd T20 match against Ireland. Their scintillating partnership not only propelled Pakistan to a commanding victory but also marked a significant milestone in their careers.

Pakistan skipper notched up his 17th century stand in T20 internationals, a record-setting achievement that cements his status among the elite. What’s more, this remarkable feat places Babar ahead of any other batsman in terms of century partnerships in the shortest format of the game.

ALSO READ Missed Pakistan vs Ireland 3rd T20? Check Out the Highlights Here

Mohammad Rizwan also played a pivotal role in this historic moment. For Rizwan, this was the 13th occasion he has been part of a century partnership an impressive testament to his consistency and reliability in crucial situations.

Their combined efforts have seen them achieve another remarkable milestone as they have now achieved 10-century partnerships together. This places them among the elite few in T20 cricket, showcasing their ability to set the tone at the outset of an innings with their consistent batting.

Comparatively, the duo of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan’s record of century partnerships is right at the top surpassing the opening pairs like India’s Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, who are the next best with 5 centuries stands. This is a testament to the Pakistani pair’s exceptional consistency.

ALSO READ New Record Proves Pakistan Has the Worst Batting Lineup in T20I Cricket

Pakistan chased down the target of 179 in 17 overs courtesy of Babar Azam’s sumptuous innings of 75 runs off 42 balls while his partner Rizwan notched up his 28th half-century scoring 56 runs off 38. A partnership that helped the Green Shirts secure a crucial series win.

Babar Azam’s men will now take on England in a four-match T20I series in the last week of May with the first match taking place at Headingley, Leeds on May 22.