Lahore Development Authority Suspends Four Officers for Massive Corruption

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) administration took action on Tuesday by suspending four officers from service.

The action was taken following allegations of their involvement in the fraudulent allotment of three LDA plots worth over Rs. 300 million in Johar Town. An official source confirmed that LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the matter.

The suspended officers, including Deputy Director Sabtain Raza Qureshi, IT Deputy Directors Syed Jahanzebul Hasan and Imran Akhtar, and Personal Secretary Sarfraz Khokhar, have been ordered to report their attendance at the directorate of administration.

According to a report, instances of fraudulent plot allocations in Johar Town and other LDA-managed housing schemes are becoming increasingly prevalent.

Last year, an inquiry found fake documentation for approximately 100 plots in Johar Town, raising concerns about their authenticity due to the lack of records with the LDA.

The investigation revealed that private individuals, in collaboration with LDA officers, fraudulently created documents for plots ranging from five marlas to one kanal, spread across different blocks in Johar Town.