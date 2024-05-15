Pakistan Successfully Tests Fatah-II Guided Rocket System

By Arsalan Khattak | Published May 15, 2024 | 4:05 pm

Today, the Pakistan Army conducted a successful training launch of the Fatah-II Guided Rocket System with a range of 400 kilometers. The test was aimed at perfecting the launch drills and procedures.

Equipped with a state-of-the-art navigation system, unique trajectory, and maneuverable features, Fatah-II engages targets with high precision and can supposedly defeat any missile defense system.

Fatah-II is being inducted in Pakistan’s Artillery Divisions for stand-off, and precision engagement of deep targets. The rocket system will significantly upgrade the reach and lethality of the Pakistan Army’s conventional arsenal.

The flight test was witnessed by the Chief of the General Staff Pakistan Army, senior officers from the three services, and dedicated scientists and engineers.

President, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Chief of Army Staff, and all Services Chiefs congratulated participating troops and scientists on this excellent achievement.

