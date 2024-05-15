Pakistan, US Agree to Boost Cooperation in IT and Telecom Sector 

US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome called on Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Wednesday.

Matters of mutual interest related to IT and telecom, the digitalization of Pakistan’s judicial system, and the promotion of the gaming industry were discussed in the meeting. The two sides agreed to enhance cooperation in the IT and telecom sector.

While talking to the Ambassador, the minister said that the IT and telecom sector of Pakistan is progressing. She said that Pakistan wanted to enhance its relations with the US in the field. She said that Pakistan wanted to work on the promotion of the gaming industry with the collaboration of the US. She also emphasized increasing business-to-business relations between Pakistan and the US.

The minister said that the present government is focusing on digitalization in the country. The economy, governance, and society are being digitalized under the Prime Minister’s National Digitalization Plan, she highlighted.

Khawaja noted that connectivity is the foundation of digitalization, adding that steps are being taken for the provision of connectivity and quality broadband services in the country.

The minister said that the private sector has a very important role in the uplift of the economy, adding that the private sector is being fully supported under the vision of the prime minister.

The US ambassador said that the US will fully cooperate with Pakistan in the field of IT and telecommunication.