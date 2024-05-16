6 Pakistanis Make it to Forbes’ 30 Under 30 List

Six Pakistanis have made it to this year’s Forbes’ 30 Under 30 List.

Forbes unveiled its ninth annual “30 Under 30 Asia” list on Thursday, celebrating 300 young entrepreneurs and innovators under 30 who are revolutionizing industries across the Asia-Pacific region.

Among those honored are Pakistan’s Adeel Abid (Linkstar), Aizaz Nayyer (Linkstar), Ali Raza (Linkstar), Aleena Nadeem (EduFi), Kasra Zunnaiyyer (Trukkr) and Bushra Sultan (artist).

Co-founder of Linkstar and Oliv. Ali Raza told ProPakistani, “We’re thrilled to receive this recognition from Forbes, especially since we’re in such great company on the Asia list. This is a validation of the incredible work that our team has put in over the last three years, but it is just a small milestone on our journey. We’re keeping our heads down and staying focused on our path to uplift young talent across the MENAP region”.

The Head of Product at ABHI, Sarkhail Shahid Bawany, stated, “I am immensely honored and humbled to be included in Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list. This accomplishment signifies not only a personal milestone but also highlights the remarkable talent and potential within Pakistan. It’s a source of pride for me to represent my country on such a prestigious platform, and I’m deeply grateful for the support and encouragement from my community and colleagues at ABHI. This recognition serves as powerful motivation for me to continue aiming for excellence and making meaningful contributions to Pakistan’s growth and innovation on the global stage”.

Forbes’ Asia evaluated over 4,000 candidates for the list and filtered their selections based on keywords such as funding, revenue, social impact, scale, inventiveness, and potential.

Other top performers on the coveted list include companies delivering IT solutions for healthcare, logistics and manufacturing, and other industries.