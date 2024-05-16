Brave Student Dies After Killing Two Robbers in Gun Battle

A university student lost his life but managed to shoot down two robbers near New Sabzi Mandi on Superhighway in the early hours of Wednesday morning, police and family members reported.

Sheikh Muhammad Nihal, 22, and his uncle, Sheikh Muhammad Ayaz, were returning to their North Nazimabad home on a motorbike after attending a late-night dinner on Tuesday. According to SITE-Superhighway Station House Officer (SHO) Zulfiqar Bhangwar, the duo was intercepted by armed muggers, also on a motorbike, near Jamali Pul.

Nihal, who was carrying a licensed pistol, drew his weapon and engaged in a shootout with the assailants. The ensuing exchange of gunfire resulted in bullet wounds for both suspects, Nihal, and his uncle.

Police confirmed that both muggers and Nihal succumbed to their injuries on the spot. The injured, Sheikh Ayaz, was transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where medical personnel reported that his condition was stable despite a bullet wound to his hand.

Sheikh Muhammad Nihal, a promising architecture student at Nazeer Husain University, was the only child of his parents. His funeral, held later in the day at a mosque in North Nazimabad, was marked by poignant scenes of grief and loss.

A heartbroken uncle of the victim condemned the pervasive street crime in the city, expressing his anguish over the loss of his nephew. “The city has been left at the mercy of armed robbers,” he lamented.

The incident drew significant attention, with Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly, Ali Khurshidi, attending the funeral. Khurshidi voiced his concern over the alarming increase in street crime and the fatal incidents involving innocent citizens. He urged the governor and relevant authorities to take swift and decisive action to combat the growing menace of street crime in Karachi.

Statistics indicate a troubling trend: 68 citizens have reportedly been shot dead by robbers in Karachi during the first five months of this year. However, police records indicate that the number stands at 52.