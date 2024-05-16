PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

English Football Club Blackburn Rovers’ Goalkeeper Called Up to Pakistan Football’s Training Camp

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published May 16, 2024 | 12:33 pm

Adam Najeeb Khan, the rising star from Blackburn Rovers’ under-21 team, has been called up for the men’s national team training camp for the Pakistan football team by Stephen Constantine, the head coach of the Pakistan national football team, had called him up for the training camp.

Adam’s journey began in Blackburn, where he was a standout player in the under-21 squad. His performances in the 2023-24 season were exceptional, playing 10 matches and consistently showcasing his talent and determination. His coaches and teammates admired his work ethic and his knack for making decisive plays. It was no surprise that he caught the attention of national team scouts.

In June 2023, Adam received his Pakistani passport, opening the door to represent Pakistan. His eligibility and potential were highlighted by several coaches, including the legendary Zesh Rehman, a former Pakistani international who saw immense promise in Adam’s abilities.

Rehman who is currently working with Portsmouth in the lower divisions of English football, carried significant weight, and it wasn’t long before Adam’s name was on the radar of the Pakistan Football Federation.

Stephen Constantine, known for his keen eye for talent and his commitment to nurturing young players, decided to bring Adam into the training camp. This opportunity was not only a testament to Adam’s skills but also to his potential to become a key player for Pakistan men’s national team.

Shayan Obaid Alexander

