Over 1.2 Million Wheat Bags in Rawalpindi Will Expire Soon

By Arsalan Khattak | Published May 16, 2024 | 6:08 pm

In a concerning revelation, more than 1.2 million 100-kilogram wheat bags in Rawalpindi warehouses are in danger of expiring and becoming unsuitable for consumption.

Deputy Director Ghulam Abbas Mehar of the Food Department stated that the wheat surplus is because flour mill owners haven’t bought government wheat for over a year.

The flour mill owners said that they are hesitant to buy due to the government-fixed price of Rs. 4,700 for 40 kilograms of wheat.

Even after the Punjab government reduced the wheat price to Rs. 3,900 per 40 kilograms, flour mill owners kept purchasing wheat from the open market at lower prices, between Rs. 2,800 to Rs. 3,000 per 40 kilograms.

It has raised concerns about a potential waste of resources, as a large quantity of wheat might become outdated and unusable.

Deputy Director Ghulam Abbas Mehar warned the Punjab government about the risk of wheat becoming outdated in storage. Despite efforts to preserve it with chemicals and treatments, the surplus wheat is now considered unfit for consumption.

