Samsung is Still Going Ahead With Galaxy S24 FE Release

By Aasil Ahmed | Published May 16, 2024 | 1:52 pm

Newly leaked information suggests that Samsung’s much-rumored but still unreleased Galaxy S24 FE is indeed on its way.

The information comes from a tipster on X who spotted the first One UI test build for the upcoming Galaxy S24 FE. This test build appeared at the Samsung firmware server and it shows labels including S721BXXU0AXE3 / S721BOXM0AXE3 / S721BXXU0AXE3 as well as a model number, SM-S721B, which belongs to the European version of Galaxy S24 FE.

With the first test One UI firmware just uploaded to Samsung’s server, the official launch of the S24 FE is likely still a ways off. Nonetheless, the phone is definitely on its way.

Rumors have suggested a launch either in late 2024 or possibly this summer. Given the release timings of previous FE models, a late 2024 launch seems more likely. However, Samsung has surprised us before, so an earlier release is not out of the question.

Specifications

As for specifications, the Galaxy S24 FE is expected to adorn similar hardware to the vanilla Galaxy S24, complete with Galaxy AI features such as custom wallpapers, generative image editing, live translation, and more.

The base Galaxy S24 comes with a 6.2-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with 1080p resolution and a 1-120Hz refresh rate. Depending on the region, it is powered by either the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC or the Exynos 2400.

The main camera setup includes a 50MP 1/1.56″ sensor with PDAF and OIS. The second and third cameras are a 10MP telephoto unit (3x optical zoom) and a 12MP ultrawide camera. The S24 FE is expected to keep the telephoto unit despite being a cheaper phone, just like its predecessors.

The phone’s specifications should appear in leaks as the launch date draws near.

